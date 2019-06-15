|
Richard E. Allen
Palm City - Richard E. Allen, 98, who started a wholesale candy business that evolved into Imperial Cup Corp. (now Graphic Packaging) died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Palm City, Florida.
Richard "R.E." Allen was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Alfred N. and Ida (Daniels) Allen on September 14, 1920. He was also preceded in death by a his first wife, Joan (Simpson) Allen, a brother, Kenneth "K.C." Allen and a daughter-in-law, Debra H. Allen
After graduating from Bellefontaine High School in 1939 he enlisted in the Army Air Force and served in the 491st Bomb Squadron before moving to Yangkai, China to become part of Gen. Claire Chennault's "Flying Tigers" 14th Air Force from Jan. 1944 until the war ended. Allen earned the rank of 1st Lt. and was awarded Army Air Force Air Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross and a Purple Heart. After discharge, RE Allen attended both Ohio University & The Ohio State University on the GI Bill before marrying Joan Simpson and moving to Kenton, Ohio in 1947 to start the wholesale candy business. He later ventured into the vending business that then lead to the purchase of a cup machine in 1968. As a result, Imperial Cup Corporation grew to become the largest manufacturer of vending cups. The cup company was sold to Federal Paperboard in 1989. R.E. was also a 32nd degree Master Mason and was a Shriner.
Richard E. Allen was preceded in death by his first wife & business partner but is survived by his wife of 21 years, Beverly (Owens) Allen. He is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Karen Allen of Stuart, FL & his two sons, Richard (Jane) Allen of Rancho Santa Fe, California and Rex (Cheryl) Allen of Chattanooga, Tennessee; he has three grandchildren, Lucas S. (Kirsten) & Ryan H. (Marianne) Allen & Laura (Todd) Jefferies as well as 5 great grandsons; Benjamin and Nathan Allen, and Hank, William, and Nash Jefferies.
Private graveside services were held in Bellefontaine Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Meadows officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the RE & Joan S. Allen Foundation, P.O. Box 1379, Stuart, FL 34995 in memory of Mr. Allen. The foundation was endowed in 1990 to provide college & trade tech scholarships to Kenton High School graduates as well as to the employees of the Kenton, Ohio cup manufacturing plant.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 15, 2019