|
|
Richard Francis Gibbons
Sewall?s Point, FL
Richard Francis Gibbons, 63, of Sewall's Point, Florida passed away on May 11th. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1955, and grew up in Cold Spring, NY. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in construction management from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, and moved to Stuart in 1977. He had a 33 year career as a project analyst with Florida Power and Light.
Rich was a devout Catholic, and active parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed boating, home renovation projects, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan, his mother Adele of Highland, NY, children Sarah (Matthew) Westcot of John's Creek, GA, daughter Andrea (David) Steeb of Chapel Hill, NC, son Christopher Gibbons of Sewall's Point, and grandchildren Olivia, Harper, and Maren Westcot and William Steeb. He is also survived by his brothers Michael, Paul, and Thomas Gibbons, and his sister Marianne Reich.
A Mass of Resurrection for the Soul of Richard will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stuart, Florida. A reception will follow in the St. Joseph Church Family Center.
Published in the TC Palm from May 14 to May 15, 2019