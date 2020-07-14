1/
Richard Frank Gaither
1957 - 2020
Richard Frank Gaither

Stuart - Richard Frank Gaither was born on November 3rd, 1957 in Shawmut, Alabama to Frank & Winifred Gaither. He moved to Stuart, Florida in the year of 1979, where he then met the love of his life, Nancy, one year later. After a few years he started working for Mr. Mosley at his construction company, where he has continued to be employed ever since.

He was the most kind and generous man and he lived by the motto - "If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all." His entire life was dedicated to being a hardworking, loyal, and loving husband and father. And then he became the absolute most proud granddad.

Richard passed away on the evening of July 7th, 2020 with his loving family by his side; including his wife- Nancy Katherine Gaither (Gervais), daughter- Elizabeth Rae Gaither, with her daughter- Stella Rae Soars, and son- Samuel William Gaither. He also leaves behind his parents- Frank and Winnie Gaither, his oldest son- Jason Mathena, his brother- William (Bill) Gaither, sister- Cindy Gaither, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

We were blessed to have had him as our role model, dad, husband, and granddad. We will cherish all of the wonderful times and memories we have shared with him here on this earth. And of course for every Alabama football game we will be sure to shout, "ROLL TIDE!"

Dad, we will love you always and miss you forever.

The Memorial Service will be held this Friday, July 17th, 2020 @ 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home in Palm City, Florida.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
