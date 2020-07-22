Richard G. Mitnitsky



Port St. Lucie - Mr. Richard "Richie" Gordon Mitnitsky age 81 of Port St. Lucie Florida, passed to the other side on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, where he is reunited with his loving parents Yetta , Al, and his brother Michael. His last days were spent resting comfortably at Treasure Coast Hospice.



Richie was born on July 26, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York. It was here that he went through his formal school years, and entered the field of printing, then worked in various sales positions, where he was a natural successful. Often people would comment that "he could sell you the Brooklyn Bridge" as he had a unique way of connecting with all people through his humor, quick wit, easy going disposition and kindness to others.



Some of his favorite things were baseball, as he played on several teams throughout his life. He enjoyed attending Mets games at Shea Stadium, coaching his sons' little league team at Friends Field; summers spent in the Catskill Mountains going to Monticello Raceway; fishing and participating in local comedy skits at the bungalow colony by dressing up in various costumes, all for the love of a laugh and seeing others enjoy themselves.



Richie loved to shoot pool with his Brooklyn friends, and later on in his years, playing cards with his friends at the Savannah Club. It seemed that everyone knew him due to his friendly and easy going demeanor. He often enjoyed listening to Do -Wop music, and would sing along with Frankie Valley as if he was one of the Four Seasons. His love of food was a big part of his personality, as he enjoying cooking and especially eating good food, including homemade meals, a good slice of pizza, shrimp parmigiana, and his favorite, a toasted bialy with lox and cream cheese.



Richie was a Veteran, and was proud to serve his country in the Army Reserves which he did for 6 years. He supported Veterans initiatives, as well as the Humane Society.



He is survived by Natalie, his wife of 35 years, daughter Mindy, son-in law Scott, son Mathew and daughter in law Michele. He was proud of his three beautiful grandchildren Erin, Leah and William. He often said that he was proud of his family and lucky to have a wonderful wife who took care of him always and in all ways. He will be missed by all.



Please consider a donation to Treasure Coast Hospice. 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34996.









