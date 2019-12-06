|
|
Richard H.W. Chadwell
Vero Beach - The world and our community lost a very good guy on December 4, 2019 when Richard Chadwell died. He wasn't sad about leaving, since he always said that he had had a "very lucky" and blessed life. People who knew him will always remember him for that kind of positive attitude. He was a steadfast, strong and caring man. He leaves a legacy of respect and honor. He always said, "My word is my bond." And he meant it.
Richard was born on April 13, 1933 in Chicago. From day one, he was the apple of his mother's (Phyllis White) eye! He was raised in Providence, Rhode Island and loved his educational experience at Moses Brown School. Then, he was off to the University of Pennsylvania. He joined Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and made life-long friends. His father, Dick Chadwell, died his freshman year. That necessitated his going to work for his tuition. He was an ad salesman and a model at department stores.
After he graduated from Penn, he served in the Navy for two years. During that time he decided to go into the world of finance after helping officers of higher rank with their money management and he never looked back. His vocation and avocation was "the Stock Market." He retired from Morgan Stanley. Previously, he was a partner at Kidder Peabody and served as broker/manager for several brokerage offices in the East and Midwest. His clients were loyal, did well, and many became his friends.
Richard loved the opera, classical music, golf, great wines, reading, travel and hats. Also, as a founding member of Quail Valley, he so enjoyed his time at all of the Club's venues.
His three sons were a great source of pride for him: Rich (Paula, deceased), Philip (Tracy) and David (Amy). His favorite poem, "If" by Rudyard Kipling, served as a guide as he raised his sons. He so loved and admired his six Grandchildren: Claudia, Nick, Philip, John, Anna and Elliot. He loved their unique personalities, loved being with them and loved watching their accomplishments. They affectionately all call him "Bonka".
His beloved wife, Wanda Lincoln (whom he met on a blind date he didn't want to go on), survives Richard, along with his sons and grandchildren.
His family would like to thank Dr. Fred Weeks and his staff, as well as the nurses in the hospital's Ambulatory Infusion Lab for their kind and thorough care over the years.
A Quaker-based ceremony celebrating his life with a reception following will be held at Quail Valley at the Pointe from 2-4:30PM on December 12, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please, donate in his memory to the Atlantic Classical Orchestra, 141 US-1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 or to a local charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019