Richard Ira Coon
Barefoot Bay - After an extended illness, Richard Ira Coon passed peacefully at Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay to be with his Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.
Richard was born on January 10, 1930 in Lima, OH. to William & Agnes Coon. He had one step-sister, Bette. He graduated Lima High School and attended "the" Ohio State and married his first wife, Barbara Jean Quinn and had two children. The Korean War called and he entered the
Marines, serving as "Close Air Support" tech for military planes out of Miami.
Upon discharge in 1954 as a Corporal, Richard pursued sales and began a long and successful career in insurance in Palm Bch Gardens & North Palm Beach.
He had a love for the Lord and was very active in St. Paul on the Cross, No. Palm Beach, as well as boating, fishing and gardening. Upon the death of his wife, Richard remarried, to Carol Glantz, and her three sons, in Palm Beach Gardens. Carol was also an insurance agent. They retired and moved to the beautiful Sebastian, FL area to enjoy life, worshiping @ River of Life Assemblies of God, Barefoot Bay, FL.
Richard is survived by his second wife, Carol; son, Richard V. Coon (Judy), Greenville, S.C.; daughter, Catherine Susan Lobanov, Sebastian, FL.; three step-sons: Robert Glantz (Sonia), Charlottesville, VA; Timothy Glantz (Brenda), Wellington, FL.; Derek Glantz, Port St. Lucie; cousin, John Galloway (Harriet), Lima, OH; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held, Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 3:00 PM, Barefoot Bay Community Center, Bldg A, 625 Barefoot Blvd., Barefoot Bay. Come and join this "joyous" gathering. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to River of Life Church, PO Box 537, Roseland, Fl 32957, in memory of Richard.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020