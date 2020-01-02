Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ira Coon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ira Coon Obituary
Richard Ira Coon

Barefoot Bay - After an extended illness, Richard Ira Coon passed peacefully at Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay to be with his Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.

Richard was born on January 10, 1930 in Lima, OH. to William & Agnes Coon. He had one step-sister, Bette. He graduated Lima High School and attended "the" Ohio State and married his first wife, Barbara Jean Quinn and had two children. The Korean War called and he entered the

Marines, serving as "Close Air Support" tech for military planes out of Miami.

Upon discharge in 1954 as a Corporal, Richard pursued sales and began a long and successful career in insurance in Palm Bch Gardens & North Palm Beach.

He had a love for the Lord and was very active in St. Paul on the Cross, No. Palm Beach, as well as boating, fishing and gardening. Upon the death of his wife, Richard remarried, to Carol Glantz, and her three sons, in Palm Beach Gardens. Carol was also an insurance agent. They retired and moved to the beautiful Sebastian, FL area to enjoy life, worshiping @ River of Life Assemblies of God, Barefoot Bay, FL.

Richard is survived by his second wife, Carol; son, Richard V. Coon (Judy), Greenville, S.C.; daughter, Catherine Susan Lobanov, Sebastian, FL.; three step-sons: Robert Glantz (Sonia), Charlottesville, VA; Timothy Glantz (Brenda), Wellington, FL.; Derek Glantz, Port St. Lucie; cousin, John Galloway (Harriet), Lima, OH; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held, Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 3:00 PM, Barefoot Bay Community Center, Bldg A, 625 Barefoot Blvd., Barefoot Bay. Come and join this "joyous" gathering. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to River of Life Church, PO Box 537, Roseland, Fl 32957, in memory of Richard.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -