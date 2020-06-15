Richard Kenneth Ford
Port St. Lucie - Richard Kenneth Ford passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 74 years of age.
He is survived by his wife Deborah and her related neices. Richard was one of ten children. Born in Pensgrove, New Jersey, raised in Buffalo, New York, and for the last eight years lived in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Three of Richards's sisters reside in Buffalo, New York and has a multitude of neices and nephews in that area. Two of Richards brothers currently live in Florida.
Richard served three years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. He began a career in manufacturing and held the position of superintendent for Birge Wallpaper Factory. Richard also owned a liquor store in the Buffalo, New York area for fifteen years, subsequently retiring to Florida.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on June, 20th, 2020 at the Aycock at Tradition - Life Celebration Center, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, (772) 618-2336.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981, (772) 403-4500, TreasureHealth.org
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.