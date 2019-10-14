Resources
Richard "Dick" Krawczyk

Richard "Dick" Krawczyk Obituary
Richard "Dick" Krawczyk

Fort Pierce - Richard "Dick" Krawczyk, 74, died October 11, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Krawczyk was born in Buffalo, New York and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Dick was an avid golfer and member of the Indian Hills Golf Course and the Golf League.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Ursula Krawczyk of Fort Pierce, FL; children, Valerie Conley, Brian (Andrea) Conley and Jason Krawczyk; brothers, Bill (Bonnie) Krawczyk, Robert (Mary) Krawczyk and Dave (Elaine) Krawczyk; grandson, Maddox Conley; and dogs whom he called his kids, Gino, Brandy and Pita.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
