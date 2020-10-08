Richard L. Stern
Fort Pierce - Richard passed away at home on September 30, 2020, with his wife at his side.
Richard was a generous man who contributed his love of radiology to the people of our community. His office was open to all and he often donated his services to those in need.
He enjoyed time with his family, going on many adventures together with his wife and children. They traveled locally and far away, often camping and taking other outdoor expeditions. He also enjoyed numerous solo adventures in many corners of the world. Among his favorites were a safari in Kenya, sailing on the schooner Heritage in Penobscot Bay, sailing in Croatia, hiking in the Rockies, and fishing in the Florida Keys.
Among his other interests were music with a love of jazz, art as evidenced by his eclectic pencil drawings, the out of doors where is could often be seen watching the boat traffic in the inlet from the South Jetty. Another great love was food, whether a latte from Dunkin' or fresh Florida seafood. His faithful companions, first Nugget, then Ninja, and now Alex were always at his side.
Richard was born in Brooklyn NY in 1942. At a young age he and his younger brother, Allan, moved to Miami with their parents, Howard and Rhea Stern. There his father was instrumental in developing Key Pharmaceuticals which produced the first slow release nitroglycerin. Sadly, his father passed away when he was a teen.
As we know, he was an avid Gator supporter. He attended the University of Florida and received a B.S. in Biology and then in 1969, a Doctor of Medicine. While in med school, he married Cleo Constant of Fort Pierce. Upon graduation he chose to pursue pediatrics and moved to Miami where he completed a pediatric internship at the University of Miami. During this year he discovered that his true love was radiology and his daughter, Sheryl, was born. For his residency, he chose the University of Oklahoma which offered a four-year residency in Diagnostic Radiology. When deciding where he would like to practice, his love of the ocean, boating, and warm Florida sunshine drew him to Fort Pierce. In 1974, he joined the radiology practice of Drs. George Theodorou, Bob Dimmett, and Ezra Marshall at Fort Pierce Memorial Hospital. In 1976 he and his wife adopted their son Michael. And in 1977 their daughter, Ellen, was born. Following his retirement from radiology, he had the opportunity to pursue his fondness for teaching. He became an adjunct faculty member at Indian River State College where he tutored students in Anatomy & Physiology in the Academic Support Center.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, his father, Howard Stern, his mother, Rhea Stern Slotnick, and his stepfather, Abraham Slotnick. He is survived by his wife, Cleo, daughter Sheryl Lyons and her husband Brian Lyons, his daughter, Ellen Zientek and her husband, Keith Zientek; his brother Allan Stern and his wife Debra Stern; grandchildren Brodie Lyons, Shea Lyons, and Ripley Zientek; niece Margot Damar and nephew Darren Stern; brother-in-law Nick Constant and his wife Linda. Richard received loving care and support from Freada Dailey, Neil and Lydia D'Anna, Mary Brooks, Michael Morris, Irene Kleckley, and Gracie McBride.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Richard's favorite organizations: A. E. Backus Museum, 500 N. Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce FL 34950; Fort Pierce Jazz Society, P.O. Box 1086, Fort Pierce FL 34954; St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity, 702 S. 6th Street, Fort Pierce FL 34950. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com
for more information.