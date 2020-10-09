Richard Lee Macey
Richard Lee Macey 81, passed on September 9, 2020. He was born October 7, 1938, in Bay City Michigan, the son of Lon & Vera Macey. He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by sisters Arlene Coplin of Omaha Ne, Sheri Flower of Mooresville, NC, and best friend Lorraine Lane of Jacksonville, Fl.
Richard enlisted in the Marines after high school and was stationed in Hawaii. He worked in Saudi Arabia, where he started his travels of the world. He started RLM Construction in Stuart, building Custom Homes & Renovations.
Macey dearly loved the outdoors: Hunting in Kansas, Fishing, Boating, Sky Diving, Flying his plane, and the Beaches. Macey spent most of his adult life in Florida with Lorraine, except for the last few years in Omaha with Arlene and her family. He will be remembered for his compassion and as a generous friend to all who knew him. Macey you will be missed greatly!
Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
.
A Celebration of Life will be October 18, 2020 at 10 AM at House of Refuge Beach, SE Mac Arthur Blvd Stuart Fl.