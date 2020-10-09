1/1
Richard Lee Macey
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Macey

Richard Lee Macey 81, passed on September 9, 2020. He was born October 7, 1938, in Bay City Michigan, the son of Lon & Vera Macey. He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by sisters Arlene Coplin of Omaha Ne, Sheri Flower of Mooresville, NC, and best friend Lorraine Lane of Jacksonville, Fl.

Richard enlisted in the Marines after high school and was stationed in Hawaii. He worked in Saudi Arabia, where he started his travels of the world. He started RLM Construction in Stuart, building Custom Homes & Renovations.

Macey dearly loved the outdoors: Hunting in Kansas, Fishing, Boating, Sky Diving, Flying his plane, and the Beaches. Macey spent most of his adult life in Florida with Lorraine, except for the last few years in Omaha with Arlene and her family. He will be remembered for his compassion and as a generous friend to all who knew him. Macey you will be missed greatly!

Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

A Celebration of Life will be October 18, 2020 at 10 AM at House of Refuge Beach, SE Mac Arthur Blvd Stuart Fl.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
House of Refuge Beach
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved