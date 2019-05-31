|
Richard Lee Willhoff
Roseland, FL
Mr. Richard Lee Willhoff, 87, passed away May 24, 2019 at his home in Roseland, Florida.
Born in Portland, Indiana, he retired to Roseland from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was a U.S. Army 11th Airborne Rigger and Indiana Air National Guard veteran. A recipient of numerous medals and awards, he retired in 1987 as a Senior Master Sergeant in the Indiana Air National Guard after 37 years of service while also fostering 55 children with his wife Patsy.
He was a member of American Legion Post 189 (honor guard), Roseland Property Owners Assoc., Space Coast Airborne Chapter, Roseland Volunteer Fire Department, and Sebastian Area Civic Association, volunteering his time in these organizations for over 30 years.
He is mourned by his devoted wife of 57 years Patsy Willhoff, sons John Willhoff (Barbara), James Willhoff, daughters Jennifer Willhoff and Joni Junek (Jeffrey) and by his grandchildren Megan, Virginia, Cate, Trevor, Calvin, Graham & Jonah.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mary Willhoff and brother Robert Willhoff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 189 or S.O.S. Cookies.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Sebastian Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 31, 2019