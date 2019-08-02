Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Palazzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Louis Palazzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Louis Palazzi Obituary
Richard Louis Palazzi

Fort Pierce - Richard Louis Palazzi, age 84, died 7/29/19.

Richard was born in NYC and lived in Fort Pierce since 1981.

He had many passions in life including competitive swimming, trout fishing, deep-sea fishing on his beloved "Wild Turkey", sports cars, sports car racing, motorcycles (loved his Harley), and dogs especially rottweilers.

He was a ranger in the 101st Airborne.

His business career was varied. Worked for Humble Oil, Clairol, and Pepsi-Cola in sales and data services. As an entrepreneur his businesses were many and diverse: computer services, construction, automotive, restaurants. He could come up with a joke for anything and could speak for hours on almost any subject.

A very knowledgable and interesting man who will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Joan of 49 years, daughter Linda Pearsall of Oceanside, NY, one grandson and three great-granddaughters.

There will be no services.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.