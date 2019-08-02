|
Richard Louis Palazzi
Fort Pierce - Richard Louis Palazzi, age 84, died 7/29/19.
Richard was born in NYC and lived in Fort Pierce since 1981.
He had many passions in life including competitive swimming, trout fishing, deep-sea fishing on his beloved "Wild Turkey", sports cars, sports car racing, motorcycles (loved his Harley), and dogs especially rottweilers.
He was a ranger in the 101st Airborne.
His business career was varied. Worked for Humble Oil, Clairol, and Pepsi-Cola in sales and data services. As an entrepreneur his businesses were many and diverse: computer services, construction, automotive, restaurants. He could come up with a joke for anything and could speak for hours on almost any subject.
A very knowledgable and interesting man who will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Joan of 49 years, daughter Linda Pearsall of Oceanside, NY, one grandson and three great-granddaughters.
There will be no services.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 2, 2019