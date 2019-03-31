|
Richard Mumma Landis
Vero Beach, FL
Richard Mumma Landis passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at age 94, after a very recent diagnosis of metastatic cancer.
Richard (known as Dick) was born a fraternal twin in East Petersburg, PA, to the late Harry Landis Jr. and Esther Mumma Landis. He graduated from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA and entered Swarthmore College as a pre-med student in 1942. His time at Swarthmore was interrupted by the US entry into WWII and the need for doctors. He was sent to an accelerated 1 year pre-med program at the University of West Virginia, and then did his medical school training from 1944-1948 at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA. He completed additional medical training at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA; Harrisburg Polyclinic in Harrisburg, PA; the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA; and the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
His military service continued through most of his medical career. In 1950 he entered the US Air Force and served at the Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, Florida, thru 1952. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, the 193rd Medical Battalion, the 28th Infantry Division from 1959 - 1973, and rose to rank of Lt. Colonel, then transferred to the United States Army Reserve and retired in 1975 as a Colonel.
Dick met his wife, Nancy Myers of Elizabethtown, PA on a blind date in 1950, and they were married one year later. In 1953, Dick established his medical practice as a general practitioner. They lived in Lancaster and raised four children. He practiced until 1988, and at the time of his retirement he was one of the few doctors who still made after-hour "house calls". Dick and Nancy retired to Ft. Pierce and then Vero Beach, Florida, but for many years spent their summers at their beloved cottage in Mt. Gretna, PA. The cottage was a wonderful gathering place for family and friends. Dick was an avid tennis player into his mid-80's, chasing down every ball. He enjoyed the outdoors and watching sports. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach.
Dick is survived by his wife Nancy Landis and their four children; Dr. Suzanne Landis (married to Dr. William McKenna), Asheville, NC; Joanne Law (married to Douglas Law), Green Lane, PA; Kathryn Landis (married to Charles Setchell), Arlington, VA; and David Landis (married to Veronica Landis), Bowie, MD. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Margaret Adams (married to David Adams); Elizabeth Cozart (married to Benjamin Cozart); Andrew McKenna, Andrew Setchell and Thomas Setchell. Four lovely little great grandchildren gave him joy as he watched their antics on Facetime. Lastly, Dick is survived by his twin brother, Robert Landis, of Lancaster, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 6th, at 11am, in the Multi-purpose room at the Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Richard Landis may be made to The Jefferson Medical College. Please make your checks payable to Jefferson Medical College and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. Ninth Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA, 19107; or give online at giving.jefferson.edu.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 31, 2019