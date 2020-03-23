|
Father Richard Murphy
Vero Beach - Fr. Dick died on March 22, 2020.
Born in Wexford, Ireland in 1939 he was the youngest of six.
He was ordained a priest in June 1965 at St. Peter's Seminary, Wexford. From there he went to serve as a priest in Miami. He served in many parishes in South Florida starting as Parochial Vicar at St. Elizabeth, Pompano Beach; Sacred Heart, Lake Worth, as well as St. Brendan and Sts. Peter & Paul in Miami. He became a Pastor at Ascension, Boca Raton and then on to St. Joseph, Stuart and Holy Cross, Vero Beach. He always relished being a pastoral priest. He also served on the Diocesan level as the Bishop's delegate in the Building & Real Estate Development department and was president of Catholic Charities' affordable housing for seniors.
He is survived by two sisters, Margaret Butler and Catherine Stewart, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, his long time secretary, Debbie True who became his caregiver, his dogs: Logan and Reilly who were an important part of his life as well as the many friends he made and cherished at the various parishes in which he served.
Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Barbarito and concelebrated by his classmates who serve in the Miami Archdiocese. The funeral liturgy will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach once we are past the current Coronavirus situation. Burial will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace, West Palm Beach.
Donations may be made in his memory to The Arc of Indian River County, 1375 16th Ave Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home-Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020