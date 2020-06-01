Father Richard Murphy
1939 - 2020
Father Richard Murphy

Vero Beach -

Father Murphy's Funeral Mass Arrangements

Father Murphy's visitation will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4 from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m.

Father Murphy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 5th at Noon. The Funeral Mass will be private with family, staff and clergy in attendance. If you would like to view the Funeral Mass you may do so by visiting:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zdzrq-SKdM . A clickable link is posted on The Holy Cross Catholic Church website www.holycrossverobeach.org






Published in TC Palm from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
JUN
4
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
View the funeral Mass by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zdzrq-SKdM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
May He rest in Peace
John & Mary Berrigan
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
RIP Uncle Dick. Your summer visits to Ireland, as we were growing up, were always a highlight. Verity & I were honored and delighted that you were able to come to England to marry us. I am attaching a fun photo of when we visited you a few years ago, pictured are my parents, Catherine & Eben & my kids, Anna & Finn and of course the dogs ! It was great for us all to be able to meet up and spend a lovely day together.
Reading through all the many comments here shows what a lasting legacy you have left.
Rest in peace.
Ronan Stewart
Family
May 28, 2020
In loving memory of a dear friend
We met Father Murphy when he served as a priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Lake Worth. He has been our friend since then, and we have many fond memories of our times together. RIP Dear Friend
LINDA AND CHUCK FREEBOLD
Friend
May 11, 2020
2Timothy 4:7. I have fought the good fight, Ive finished the race, I have kept the faith.
You gave yourself away until you had nothing left to give.
You made a difference in all our lives.
With love,
Jim & Jackie Cole
James and Jacqueline Cole
Friend
May 3, 2020
Father Richard Murphy...A Good Shepherd and Loving Pastor ...He lives in our hearts and will always be with us until we meet again ... Please Pray for us Father... May Gods Peace rest upon your soul and may our Blessed Mother Mary be with you always...Agape,

Patrick Joseph Keay
Patrick keay
Brother
May 2, 2020
Father Murphy...A Good Shepherd and Loving pastor ...He lives in our hearts and will always be with us until we meet again ... Please Pray for us Father... May Gods Peace rests upon your soul and may our Blessed Mother Mary be wilt you always...Agape,

Patrick Joseph Keay
Patrick Keay
Brother
May 1, 2020
Fr. Murphy was a sweet, kind man with a warm heart and open mind -- an excellent pastor. Many prayers for comfort to his family.
Mark Schmalz
Acquaintance
April 22, 2020
My favorite people of faith are the ones that are funny because it proves that God has a sense of humor and he had his very best spread His word. We have so many stories about you and I am so blessed that I was able to share those with you a few years ago. We had plans to see you again but now I'm going to just pray to you all the time. Much love to all who love and will miss you. Love you Fr. Murphy! Eric and Maruchy
Maruchy Lachance
Friend
April 20, 2020
Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.....To the right hand of God go his faithful soul. Rest In Peace Richard. Your fellow classmate St. Peters Wexford 6/6/1965. Father Brendan J. Meaney Cherry Hill NJ.
Father Brendan Meaney
Classmate
April 20, 2020
We are truly blessed to have known you all these years. Your kind, friendly and compassionate leadership will be greatly missed. We pray the Lord brings comfort and strength during this time of sorrow to the family and staff at Holy Cross Parish. An angel on earth and an angel in heaven.
Mary Lee, Nickolas and Morgan Hatton
April 17, 2020
Thank you for your service Father.
Alberta Weisberg
Acquaintance
April 14, 2020
We are deeply grateful for having Father Murphy all these years. He elevated our spirits, strengthened our faith, and enriched our souls.

We thank you, Father Murphy, for helping all of us see the light on your way to paradise.
Diane and Bob Herson
Friend
April 13, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace and pray for us.
Christina Craighead
April 12, 2020
Dear Father, You took good care of my husband, Colm Gill, before his death in 2007. You and he were boyhood neighbors (Colm born in Galway 1936).
l pray you are sharing the joy of heaven with him. Gratefully, Maureen
Maureen Gill
April 12, 2020
We will miss you Father Murphy very much . We have known you for many years.
May you Rest In Peace .
Glisker family
April 12, 2020
I will miss you very much. So very sad to hear of the passing of such a kind , caring person. May you Rest In Peace .
Patricia Glisker
Friend
April 11, 2020
Dear Father Murphy, You are now singing with the angels in Heaven and in the company of our great God the Father, His Son, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. We have been so blessed to have you as our pastor, our confessor and our teacher and until we meet again , "May God hold you in the palm of His hand". Our Irish Blessing to you.
Anita & John Rutkoske
Friend
April 11, 2020
We will miss you!.we know you will have a special place in heaven ,hope to see you there
Robert &kathleen Horak
Friend
April 11, 2020
You were dear to the hearts of many. You will be missed.
Kathleen Ledwith
April 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ed Marley
April 10, 2020
We will miss you Father. May you now rest in peace. Our deepest sympathies to your dearest friends and family.
Jean, Richard, & Emily Stewart
April 10, 2020
Father Murphy not only was a excellent pastor for Holy Cross, but he was a leader in the Vero Beach community as well as the Diocese of Palm Beach.His work will be missed by many.
Dick and Pat Burgoon
Friend
April 10, 2020
many years of fond memoriesThank you for being a friend to me always.
CAROLE LOVEJOY & family
Friend
April 10, 2020
He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He is definitely soaring with the angels.
Joan Hutton
Father Murphy will be greatly missed. His dedication to the Holy Cross Parish was truly exemplary. My sincere condolences to Father's sisters and to Fathers team in the Holy Cross office.
Pat Gorman
April 9, 2020
I will miss his Irish brogue, his sense of humor and his love of saying Mass
Linda Reed
April 9, 2020
Knowing that you with our Almighty Father and the angels
Bernard Schmitt
April 9, 2020
Father was a wonderful pastor of our parish for many years. He was dearly loved and will be much missed.
Ann Kosco
April 8, 2020
We have been attending Holy Cross Church for several decades and nearly full time since we retired in 2017, so have been privileged to grow in spirituality beside this wonderful priest. His Irish humor was delightful, his charisma was contagious and his spirituality was such a beautiful, engaging flavor. He made us better people by having known him. He was a wonderful shepherd and we shall miss him very much. May he rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.
Joanne/Tom Balshi
Friend
April 8, 2020
Father Murphy was not only my priest he was one of my friends. He and I talked a lot about football...Ohio State football. However, most importantly, he was the priest who baptized me, confirmed me and gave me my first Eucharist at the age of 62 on November 22, 1998.
Nancy chanay
April 8, 2020
O God, Thou didst raise Thy servant,
Fr. Richard Murphy,
to the sacred priesthood of Jesus Christ,
according to the Order of Melchisedech,
giving him the sublime power
to offer the Eternal Sacrifice,
to bring the Body and Blood of Thy Son Jesus Christ down upon the altar,
and to absolve the sins of men in Thine own Holy Name.
We beseech Thee to reward his faithfulness
and to forget his faults,
admitting him speedily into Thy Holy Presence,
there to enjoy forever the recompense of his labours.
This we ask through Jesus Christ Thy Son, our Lord.
Amen.

Lynn Ramsier
Friend
April 7, 2020
Our very dear Fr. Richard was a wonderful priest and Christian example for all of us. He will be greatly
missed at Holy Cross and within the community. Few knew of all of his good works and concern for the
needy. May we all learn from his lessons of humbleness and generous spirit. Truly Fr. Richard was a
man who lived to serve God every day and in every way.
His passing has left a hole in my heart. RIP our wonderful pastor.

Bev La Penna
Friend
April 5, 2020
A good caring devoted priest will b greatly miissed
Michele Sloan
Friend
April 5, 2020
We will always miss you, Father, as our dear pastor. You were an inspiration to us in health as well as in sickness.
You never wavered in your friendship and service to your parishioners. Rest in peace, Father Murphy.
Willilam Lamoureux
Friend
April 5, 2020
A wonderful pastor always so good to the Womens Guild
Elaine Ingrisano
Friend
April 4, 2020
You will always be with us in spirit and will be sadly missed. As parishioners of Holy Cross we will always remember you and your wonderful sermons.
Mary Jane & Joseph Martuscelli
Friend
April 4, 2020
Rest peacefully in the arms of our Savior. You will always be loved and remembered by our entire family.
Joe and Josephine Rolenc
Friend
April 1, 2020
Dick Murphy was a classmate of mine at St. Peters College, WEXFORD , IRELAND and was a great friend for many years.

I would like to offer our sincere sympathy to Margaret & Catherine on their sad loss.
Val Stone
Friend
April 1, 2020
Father Murphy welcomed me into the Catholic faith six years ago . He was kind, supportive patient and encouraging . I will miss him greatly. He was a man of few words who taught volumes with his prayers and his actions.
Kay Rocha
Friend
April 1, 2020
Rest In Peace sweet pastor. GodBless
MaryFrances Kovacs
Friend
April 1, 2020
So terribly sorry of your passing though I was a new parishioner within 2019 youll be missed. Love ly person. Were sure your totally in the arms of Jesus now. GodBless restinpeace
Patricia Quinn
April 1, 2020
Patricia Framces MaginnQuinn
April 1, 2020
Thank You,<br />Mary Carrow
Thank You
Mary Carrow
March 31, 2020
Candace and Randy MacMillan
March 31, 2020
Fr. Murphy enjoyed life because he cared about people. He will not only be missed in our parish, but also throughout the Vero Beach community.
Richard Marcus
Acquaintance
March 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael and Kerrie Cantwell
March 26, 2020
We will never forget you father, Thank you for all the amazing things you have done for our families over many years You truly were a gift from GOD. Amy and Ellen Carter
March 25, 2020
You are going to be missed by everyone. Your in pease now with our Lord.
Kenneth and Susan Williams
Acquaintance
March 25, 2020
Father Murphy was a great friend and compassionate priest who helped my parents tremendously, while they lived in Vero Beach. My maiden name is Murphy and that was an introductory bond between my parents and Father Murphy. My mother passed a little over 3 years ago and Father Murphy celebrated her funeral Mass. For my parents, Loretto and Bill Murphy, I thank you and want you to say hello to my mom for us. Peace.
Kathleen Archino
Acquaintance
