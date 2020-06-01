My favorite people of faith are the ones that are funny because it proves that God has a sense of humor and he had his very best spread His word. We have so many stories about you and I am so blessed that I was able to share those with you a few years ago. We had plans to see you again but now I'm going to just pray to you all the time. Much love to all who love and will miss you. Love you Fr. Murphy! Eric and Maruchy

Maruchy Lachance

Friend