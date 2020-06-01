Father Richard Murphy
Vero Beach -
Father Murphy's Funeral Mass Arrangements
Father Murphy's visitation will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4 from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m.
Father Murphy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 5th at Noon. The Funeral Mass will be private with family, staff and clergy in attendance. If you would like to view the Funeral Mass you may do so by visiting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zdzrq-SKdM . A clickable link is posted on The Holy Cross Catholic Church website www.holycrossverobeach.org
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.