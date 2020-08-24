1/1
Richard Owen Reppert
Richard Owen Reppert

Richard Owen Reppert, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22 with his loving companion Roz at his side. He was born in October of 1934 in Bath, New York to Owen and Emma Reppert. He married his wife Kay in June of 1956 who proceeded his death in 2007.

Richard is survived by a daughter and two sons, Kim (Andrew), Michael, and Steven; four grandchildren, Angela, Anthony, Rachel and Leah; and one great-grandchild, Luke.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 am Wednesday, August 26th at St Luke's Catholic Church on Micco Rd in Barefoot Bay.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
