Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
714 SE Port St Lucie Blvd
Port St Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 873-3733
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1500 S. Kanner Hwy
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Rich" Elder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard W. "Rich" Elder Obituary
Richard "Rich" W. Elder

Port St. Lucie, FL

Richard Elder, 89, of Port St Lucie FL, formerly of Worthington OH, went to the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Fl.

Rich was the owner and founder of his own business, Accurate Plastic and Fiberglass. He was a successful defense contractor for the U.S. Government.

He moved to Port St. Lucie from Hide-A-Way Hills OH, 22 years ago and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Stuart. He was an avid golfer, boater and loved to travel.

He was a loving husband to his wife Judy of 29 years and loving father to their 5 children, Kristine (Steve) Harness, Karen Elder, Kathryn (Kevin) Dill, Robert (Lisa) Huffman, and Lisa (Mike) Clark and a doting grandfather to their 7 grandchildren, Jason, Nicholas, Miki, Alexandra, Anastasia, Alan, and Emily; 3 great grandchildren, Brynn, Reese, and Jonas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rich's honor to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. Stuart, FL 34997, at www.treasurehealth.org.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now