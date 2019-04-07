|
Richard "Rich" W. Elder
Port St. Lucie, FL
Richard Elder, 89, of Port St Lucie FL, formerly of Worthington OH, went to the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Fl.
Rich was the owner and founder of his own business, Accurate Plastic and Fiberglass. He was a successful defense contractor for the U.S. Government.
He moved to Port St. Lucie from Hide-A-Way Hills OH, 22 years ago and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Stuart. He was an avid golfer, boater and loved to travel.
He was a loving husband to his wife Judy of 29 years and loving father to their 5 children, Kristine (Steve) Harness, Karen Elder, Kathryn (Kevin) Dill, Robert (Lisa) Huffman, and Lisa (Mike) Clark and a doting grandfather to their 7 grandchildren, Jason, Nicholas, Miki, Alexandra, Anastasia, Alan, and Emily; 3 great grandchildren, Brynn, Reese, and Jonas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rich's honor to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. Stuart, FL 34997, at www.treasurehealth.org.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019