Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Richard W. Griswold Jr.


1937 - 2019
Richard W. Griswold Jr. Obituary
Richard W. Griswold, Jr.

Stuart - Richard W. Griswold, Jr. passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born in West Islip, New York, to Richard and Maud Griswold, on February 6, 1937. He graduated from State University New York at Farmingdale, and was a Civil Engineer Tech with New York Department of Transportation. Also, he was a N.Y. Army National Guard sergeant in the 142nd 1st Battalion Amor Division, Tank Commander. After moving to Stuart, FL in 1973, Rich was employed by FL Dept. of Transportation, Highway and Bridges. Having been a long distance runner during his school years, he continued that as a hobby. Quite successful, he included marathons and triathlons, competing in many local and nearby races, including Disney Marathons and 7 Mile Bridge runs in the Florida Keys. He also enjoyed golf, bowling, and senior softball. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, and son Tom (Sharon) of Palm City, daughters Linda of Colorado, and Kerri (Donald) Bustin of Stuart, grandchildren Matthew (Amanda), Kaylin and Ryan Bustin, and Kimberly and Jessica Griswold. He was also very blessed with great grandsons Brayden and Lane Bustin, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial Visitation at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S Federal Highway, Stuart on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00pm with a service at 7:00pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 13, 2019
