|
|
Richard William Collins
Stamford, CT - Richard William Collins died peacefully on Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Stamford, CT. He was ninety years old.
Richard was born February 10, 1930 in Grosse Pointe, MI to John Timothy Collins and Dorothea Holmes. The family moved to New York City in 1931, and then to Bronxville, NY in 1938. In 1947, Richard graduated from the Portsmouth Priory School (now Portsmouth Abbey) in Portsmouth, RI. Richard earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University in 1951, and he graduated from Yale Law School in 1954. Richard served in the United States Army's Counter-Intelligence Corps. Richard practiced law in New York City for thirty-nine years, first at Chadbourne & Parke and then as a founding partner at Anderson Kill & Olick for twenty-five years.
Richard married Pamela Neill in 1956. Together, Richard and Pamela raised a family of five children in New York City and Millbrook, NY, where they spent their summers. In 1995, Richard and Pamela moved to Vero Beach, FL where they maintained a residence for twenty-five years.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of fifty-four years, Pamela Neill Collins, his sister, Marianna Collins Tostanoski, and his brother, the Reverend Msgr. Timothy Collins. Richard is survived by his five children, Jacqueline Collins Hullar (John) of Vero Beach, FL, Richard William Collins, Jr. (Jennifer Blessing) of Brooklyn, NY, John Timothy Collins, III (Kathleen) of Glenview, IL, Stephen Fraser Collins (Julie) of Omaha, NE, Christopher Lawrence Collins (Judith) of Greenwich, CT, his ten grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandson.
Richard was a dynamic man with many passions and talents. A Knight of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Richard held dearly his deep Catholic faith, which guided him throughout his life. Richard was an extremely dedicated father and grandfather who could be counted on by his family at all times. He was a brilliant lawyer who brought intelligence and integrity to his practice. Richard was also an active and committed member of his community, serving as a Trustee of the Saint David's School, as a Trustee of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, as President of the Alumni Association of Portsmouth Abbey, and as a President of the St. Thomas More Parish Council. Richard was an avid and accomplished athlete and a ferocious competitor - he had legendary endurance, impeccable sportsmanship, and an indomitable will to win. And most importantly, Richard was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Pamela, whom he personally cared for during her life-ending battle with cancer.
The Mass of Christian Burial and reception will be held in Vero Beach, FL for Richard when the COVID-19 pandemic passes and his family and friends are able to gather as a group. Richard will be interred alongside his wife, Pamela, in Johns Island, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020