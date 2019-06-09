|
Richard William Sinclair
Indiantown - Richard William Sinclair, age 79, of Indiantown, FL, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Martin Nursing and Rehab.
Mr. Sinclair graduated from Morgantown High School in Morgantown West Virginia, where he also attended West Virginia University and remained an ardent Mountaineer fan for the duration of his life.
Mr. Sinclair was a United States Navy veteran, serving his country with pride and distinction from 1958 to 1962. Mr. Sinclair specialized in aviation electronics. Following his military service Mr. Sinclair would work his way to sales manager with Airwork Gulf Electronics Corporation in 1968. Mr. Sinclair joined Hamilton/Avnet Electronics as Operations Manager in 1970. Mr. Sinclair established Sinclair Sunset Nursery, on Sunset Drive in Miami Fl., in 1973. The nursery offered professional design services and contracting, as well as a retail garden center through 1984. Following the sale of his nursery and land, Mr. Sinclair moved to Orlando where he established D & H Development and would go on to develop many residential communities such as Summerhaven, Blue Springs Landing, and The Timbers.
Mr. Sinclair retired to Martin County, where he enjoyed long walks and golf cart rides with his wife and dog, as well as extended visits with his grandchildren.
Mr. Sinclair is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann of Indiantown, FL , and his son Timothy and daughter-in-law Erika Sinclair and their children Sage Alexandra Sinclair and Summer Teel Sinclair; along with daughter Kristen and son-in-law Keith Henenian and their children Kendall Nicole Gary and Justin Timothy Bryan.
Funeral services will be held at the South Florida National Veteran's Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:30 am with full U.S. Navy Honors.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions and sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 9, 2019