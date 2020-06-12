Rickie Clay Parsons
Fort Pierce - Rickie Clay Parsons, 69, died June 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Mr. Parsons was born in Warrenton, Virginia and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Rickie graduated from Dan McCarty High School in 1968 and attended Jones College. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was very proud to serve his country. He was then employed with the United States Postal Service for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time at his property in Georgia, Bass fishing, and playing pranks on everyone. His family was most important to him.
Survivors include his wife of 50+ years, Debbie Ann Nettles Parsons of Fort Pierce, FL; daughters, Candi (Bryan) Bellamy of Fort Pierce, FL and Jennifer (Mike) Parsons of White City, FL; son, Jason Parsons of Fort Pierce, FL; sisters, Beverly (Larry) Taft of Fort Pierce, FL, Patsy (Jerry) Smith of Boaz, AL and Debra (Herman) Nettles of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Amber, Megan & Hunter Bellamy, Michael, Christopher & Matthew Parsons, Hailey Redding; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh "Pete" Parsons, mother, Elizabeth Parsons and twin sons, Rodney & Ray Parsons.
Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10-11 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.