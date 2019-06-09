Rita Borah Moon Richardson



Vero Beach - Rita Borah Moon Richardson, our beloved Mother, passed away June 4th at age 87.



She was born May 30th, 1932 to George and Marie Borah in Detroit, Michigan. She loved growing up there with all her family. In her senior year of high school, her family had to relocate to Orlando, FL because of her Father's health. She graduated from Orlando High School, in 1949. She entered nursing school at Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated with honor's and became a Registered Nurse.



In 1953, she married Samuel E. Moon and they had 3 children, Renee, Eva and Sam. They raised their family in Vero Beach, FL and were married for 23 years.



She began her career in Nursing at the old hospital in the Emergency Room. After several years, opportunity knocked, and she received an offer to become an instructor. At that time, she started teaching Certified Nursing Assistant classes with Indian River Community College and later with adult education. She taught for 40 years and an estimated 4000 students during her instructional years.



In 1981, she married Neal W. Richardson and they were together for 37 loving years, prior to his passing in February 2018. They spent many wonderful years together, especially summer trips to their cottage in Gray, Maine.



At the age of 62, she decided to retire. However, that didn't last long! She received a call from Sue Studske, owner of Nightingale Nursing Agency, who asked if she would be interested in teaching home health aide classes. So unsurprisingly, that was the end of her retirement. She worked with Sue for many years and finally decided to completely retire full-time at age 80. She taught countless students there and loved working with all of the staff.



She was predeceased by her parents, her three sisters, and her husband.



She is survived by her children Renee Moon Hanna; Eva M. (Gladys) Moon, Samuel E. (Lilly) Moon; step-children, Susan Richardson (Ralph) Komives, Neal (Gaye) Richardson, Jr.; son-in-law, Thomas A. Hanna; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson; along with many nieces and nephews.



We are sad in our hearts, but we know Mom is in Heaven with Jesus and all her family that have been waiting for her for so long.



A special thank you to Dr. Handler and Dr. Ofner and all the staff at VNA Hospice House, for taking such good care of Mom.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the wonderful people at Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc., 2300 5th Ave, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960 and the VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960.



A Visitation with friends and family will be held Thursday, June 13th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory.



Graveside services, at Crestlawn Cemetery, will be private.



An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on June 9, 2019