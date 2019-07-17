|
|
Rita King Rizzo
Vero Beach - Rita King Rizzo, 90, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Willowbrooke Court of Indian River Estates. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4PM to 7PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th St., Vero Beach, FL. A Rosary will be said at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10AM at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 7550 26th St., Vero Beach, FL. Burial will follow at 2PM at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in North Lauderdale, FL. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from July 17 to July 21, 2019