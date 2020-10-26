Robbin Ann Trantham



Stuart - Robbin Ann Trantham of Stuart, Florida, age 63, died unexpectedly on October 21, 2020. She was born and raised in Flint, Michigan. Robbin began working at Flint Junior College for a short time before traveling to Florida to explore career opportunities. Robbin ended up working at the Palm Beach Property Appraisers office for more than 20 years of service before taking early retirement. Her husband, Henry Gugel, pre-deceased her and they had no children. A private memorial has occurred. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory-Treasure Coast Chapel.









