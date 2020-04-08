|
|
Robert Allan King (Allan) was born on August 3, 1940 in Ft. Pierce, Florida to J. Elvin King and Ruby Helen Braswell King.
Allan attended public schools until 1958, and intermittently attended college, until completing a baccalaureate degree in 1976 with Florida Atlantic University. Allan also attended courses in other colleges, including Stetson University and the University of South Florida. Among his studies and endeavors, he pursued his talents in Visual Arts and the Piano. After the death of his mother, Allan moved to Sandersville, Georgia, a small town he loved.
In Ft. Pierce, Allan was an active member of the First Christian Church and served on the church board. During his years in Ft. Pierce he worked at his parent's grocery store, King's Corner Grocery until it was sold, he also worked in window design for JC Penney Co, taught school, and being a history buff, worked for years at the St. Lucie County Historical Museum.
Allan is survived by several first cousins as well as relatives around the Sandersville area.
Allan will be inurned in the King family plot at Riverview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020