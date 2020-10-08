1/1
Robert Allen Horton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Allen Horton

Vero Beach - Ret. Colonel Robert Allen Horton 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away quietly in Vero Beach Florida, on Tuesday October 5, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was the son of Irene and Howard Horton and was born on December 5, 1939 in Providence Rhode Island. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carole-Lee Horton of Vero Beach, Fl. his Son Christopher R. Horton of Jupiter, FL. daughter Susan E Horton of Stowe, Vt and a granddaughter Mackenzie Horton of Tampa, FL. and many other lifelong friends.

He spent a lifetime of service to others. Enlisting in the Marine Corp in July of 1958 as a Radio Technician at Camp Pendleton, California and was so proud to be a Marine. Then later becoming a Trooper with the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury Vermont. Moving up the ranks quickly, promotions took him to Londonderry and Shaftsbury. Then in 1979 he was promoted to Sergeant in Colchester, in charge of Criminal Investigations. He continued to move through the ranks until in 1984 when he was asked to become Director of the Vermont State Police. Becoming a Major and then Lt Colonel soon after. Then due to his impeccable leadership, he was appointed to become the first Colonel of the Vermont State Police. Retiring in 1994. Service to the community called him back to become to be Chief of Police for the Town of Essex until 2001. After decades of dedication to his Troopers, hundreds of multi state and federal task forces and becoming a pillar in the Law Enforcement community, he finally retired in 2001 after 35 years of service. A friend to everyone, he enjoyed the serenity and quietness of his cabin on Lake Champlain with his wife. Soon moving to Florida full-time, he enjoyed the communities of New Port Ritchey and eventually calling Vero Beach his home.

As one Commissioner once said, "You visit with him and you immediately like him. He's very diplomatic, he has leadership qualities, he's just a nice guy."

The family will receive friends on Friday October 9, 2020 from 2-4pm at Strunk Funeral Home 916 17th St in Vero Beach 772-562-2325. A memorial service to celebrate his life including military honors provided by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard will follow at 4pm. Reception to immediately follow at the Stoney Brook Farm's Clubhouse. Memorial Donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 8, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the Horton Family. Micki & Larry
Micki Fagerberg
Friend
October 8, 2020
Thank you for allowing us to have been friends for so many years. We made some good road trips together. Me driving and you sleeping ? Keep the truck running for when I arrive?? Bye from Aude and Guy.
Guy Garston
Friend
October 7, 2020
Thank you for the fishing, boat rides and mentoring. A great friend to my father, you will be dearly missed. Thinking of you Carol Lee, Chris, Mackenzie and Susan.
Mathieu Garston
Friend
October 7, 2020
I was just a little girl visiting my grandmother in VT when I met my Uncle Robert. I remember him coming in the house dressed in his State Trooper uniform and giving grams a hug! To me, he seemed like a giant, but I soon learned that he wasn’t as he let me sit on his lap. And I felt so safe.

Over the years I would see my Aunt Carol and Uncle Robert at family gatherings. Then it was at funerals. Then his brother Howie’s 80th birthday party. Then a phone call when my mom, (his sister) died. Then a gathering of all the Horton’s at Christmas. Then, a visit with Howie and Uncle Robert to visit my dad before he died. And then I learned that he was very sick.

I didn’t really get to know my Uncle that well as I lived in RI and he lived in VT. But my grandmother, my mother, Aunt Barbara, Aunt Lois and especially Uncle Howie, told me everything I needed to know about him. He was a good soul.

To Aunt Carol, Chris and Susan, I know your sadness only too well. I can tell you that in time, it will get a little easier, but the pain of him leaving you too soon, will still linger. Keep his memory alive, be grateful for having him in your lives and never forget the lessons that he taught us all. My heart and prayers will be with you always during this difficult time. God Bless

Linda Eagleson-Pence
Family
October 7, 2020
My deepest condolences. Very sorry to learn of Col. Horton passing, what a wonderful man! Col. Horton was a terrific leader and person. My earliest memory of the Col. was as a young trooper being invited to water ski at Pelots Point on Lake Champlain. It was a little intimidating being in a social setting with the head of the State Police. Bob and Carol-Lee were always friendly, welcoming and genuine. I feel fortunate to have known Col. Horton and spent some off duty time with him and his beautiful wife Carol-Lee.
Chad Callanan
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Bob, you will be missed i always enjoyed our visits reminiscing
John Nute
Friend
October 7, 2020
I first met Bob when he was promoted and transferred to the Vermont State Police's Troop A and he became my supervisor and friend. I am forever grateful that Bob, Carole-Lee, Chris and Susan included me in their lives. Not only was Bob a great cop, but he was a better human being. "Hort" was kind, caring, ethical and patient (needed to be with me), and epitomized professionalism. There was no doubt how much he loved his family and was proud of his children. Donna and I send our heart felt condolences to Carole-Lee, Chris and Susan for their loss. Bob will be missed!
Bob Stafford
Friend
October 7, 2020
So very sorry Aunt Carole Lee ,Chris,Susan and Mackenzie for your loss. Uncle Robert was a kind gentle man who loved his family. I’m very thankful that I was able to spend time with him in Vermont , Florida and this past Christmas at my home. I’ll never forget him and always love him. He’s with his brother ( my dad) in heaven. On November 10 they can tell each other Semper-fi. They will both be sadly missed.
Cynthia Greene
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved