I was just a little girl visiting my grandmother in VT when I met my Uncle Robert. I remember him coming in the house dressed in his State Trooper uniform and giving grams a hug! To me, he seemed like a giant, but I soon learned that he wasn’t as he let me sit on his lap. And I felt so safe.



Over the years I would see my Aunt Carol and Uncle Robert at family gatherings. Then it was at funerals. Then his brother Howie’s 80th birthday party. Then a phone call when my mom, (his sister) died. Then a gathering of all the Horton’s at Christmas. Then, a visit with Howie and Uncle Robert to visit my dad before he died. And then I learned that he was very sick.



I didn’t really get to know my Uncle that well as I lived in RI and he lived in VT. But my grandmother, my mother, Aunt Barbara, Aunt Lois and especially Uncle Howie, told me everything I needed to know about him. He was a good soul.



To Aunt Carol, Chris and Susan, I know your sadness only too well. I can tell you that in time, it will get a little easier, but the pain of him leaving you too soon, will still linger. Keep his memory alive, be grateful for having him in your lives and never forget the lessons that he taught us all. My heart and prayers will be with you always during this difficult time. God Bless





Linda Eagleson-Pence

