Robert Bezelle Whitty
Stuart - Robert Bezelle Whitty, 84, of Stuart, FL passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his family on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Stuart, 1500 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.
Born December 31, 1934, in Lee, FL to John Butler Whitty and Edith Allen Whitty, Bob was a graduate of Lee High School and the University of Florida. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Captain. On March 10, 1962, he married Mary Ruth Oswald in Bascom, FL. After successful employment with the Florida State School for Boys in Marianna and Suwannee County as an Assistant Cooperative Extension Director, the family moved to Martin County in 1971 where he worked for twenty-three years as the Cooperative Extension Administrator. In "retirement," he took a position with the Martin County Property Appraiser's Office and served the county for another nine years. Over his lifetime, Bob volunteered with several organizations including Suwannee County 4 H, Live Oak Jaycees, Kiwanis Club of Stuart, Martin County 4 H Organization, The Orchid Society, and Men's Garden Club. He was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1971 and taught Sunday School since 1978. Over the last several decades he was an integral part of the Martin County Fair Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1992.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Muriel Turlington.
He is survived by siblings Lucile Cherry, Frances Mercer, Gertrude Gamble, and Benjamin Whitty. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Mary Ruth, son Robert Bruce Whitty and his wife Aileen Whitty, their children Victoria and John, son Richard (Rick) Edward Whitty and his wife Sherry Whitty, and their son Kurube, daughter Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Whitty Ernst and her husband Robert Ernst, and their sons Christopher and Alexander, son Roger Eric Whitty and his wife Paula Whitty, and their children Holly and Colby. Bob will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the organizations most dear to Bob, either Kiwanis Club of Stuart (KCOS) Foundation (in the memo, please put Robert Whitty), P.O. Box 532, Stuart, FL 34995 or the Martin County Orchid Society, P.O. Box 3211, Stuart, FL 34995.
The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, Treasure Coast Hospice, and VNA of Treasure Coast for the exceptional care they showed to Bob. They are grateful for all the family and friends who have shown their support and expressed their love during this difficult time.
Published in the TC Palm on June 25, 2019