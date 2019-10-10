|
Robert Blane Mills
Stuart - Robert Blane Mills peacefully passed away October 8,2019 after an eight-year battle with early onset Alzheimers Disease. Robert was born in Raleigh , North Carolina, the middle of children born to his parents Winfred and Karin Mills(deceased_ The family moved to Stuart in 1964, where Robert graduated Martin County High School, class of 1975. Robert enlisted into the US Army in 1976, spending his boot camp in Fort Knox Kentucky . After boot camp, Robert was stationed in Aufschaffenberg Germany and was honorably discharged in 1979. Robert then started his 33 year at Florida Power and Light as a mechanic/welder. At FPL, Robert was well known for his hard word and great work ethic.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Deborah, father Winfred, older brother Michael and wife Dana, Robert was predeceased by his younger sister Ivis McCarthy. Robert is also survived by nieces Erin, Sidney and Tara, great nieces Bella, Ava, great nephew Rowan. From his wife's side, Robert is survived by his sister-in-law Rebecca, niece Jordan, brother-in-law Bruce and is wife Judy,, brother-in-law Steve and wife Michelle and their children Jennifer,Samantha, Kelly, Taylor, brother-in-law Greg and his wife Mary and nieces Heather, Amanda, and Lindsay.
Robert will always be remembered for his kind, generous , loving spirit and his wonderful sense of humor. Robert was a fun loving, happy person who loved to share time with family and friends.
Instead of flowers, please fill free to donate to Alzheimer's research or an animal rescue.
The service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 in the morning. 2665 SE Immanuel Dr,, Palm City, FL 34990
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019