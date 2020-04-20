|
|
Robert Bowman
Vero Beach - Robert Gibson Bowman (Bob) was born on May 28, 1921 in Bronxville, NY and died on April 18, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. He was the son of Col. Milton Strong Bowman and Margaret Gibson Bowman and the Grandson of Charles Robert Gibson, founder of the C.R. Gibson Company, Norwalk, CT.
Bob graduated from Hackley School and attended Dartmouth College before leaving to enlist in the Army in 1941where he served as an artillery officer in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He left active duty as a Major and continued in the National Guard Reserve until 1952. Bob was then called to join the family company, C.R. Gibson, where he became president in 1954 serving until 1976 when the company went public and he became CEO and Chairman of the Board.
Bob worked tirelessly for many civic and business organizations in Connecticut as he felt it is very important to give back to the community. He served as President for the Norwalk Manufacturer's Council, Norwalk United Way, Norwalk YMCA, The Five Town Foundation and the Silvermine Guild for the Arts. He was a director at Gateway and Union Trust Banks, the Darien Historical Society and a Vestry member of Saint Luke's Church Darien, CT.
Bob enjoyed a good game of golf and became President of Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, CT and the Connecticut State Seniors Golf Association. After retiring to Johns Island in Vero Beach there was just so much golf Bob could play and once again found himself President of the Riverside Theater and the Endowment Fund, a director at the VNA Hospice Foundation and strong supporter of Dogs for Life and ARC foundation. He also held the title of oldest Councilman when he served for the town of Indian River Shores.
Bob will be remembered for love of golf, sailing, curling, being with friends and family, and most importantly his generosity, kindness and taking care of others. He gave freely of himself and never expected anything more than friendship in return.
He was predeceased by his first wife of 62 years, Bette, and is survived by their daughter Meg (Steven) Mack of Madison, CT and their children Christopher Mack and his fiancée Jessica of Madison, WI, Dr. Peter (Jessica) Mack of Charlotte, NC, and his three playful little great grandsons George, Miles and Walter who their Poppy Bob loved so much and not to be forgotten, his dear dog Jack.
Bob leaves behind his present wife, Geraldine Downey Bowman of Vero Beach, FL and her children Daniel (Linda) Downey, Frederick (Molly) Downey, Gregor (Janet) Downey, and Bryan Downey (John Fryday) and his many loving caretakers.
Interment will be private at Kensico cemetery in Valhalla, NY with military honors.
In celebration of Bob's life we would like to suggest a donation to Dogs for Life Vero Beach or a donation of your own time or talent to help others as Bob so readily did throughout his entire life.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020