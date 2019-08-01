|
|
Robert C. Kymalainen
Fort Pierce - Robert C. Kymalainen, 85, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on July 28, 2019. Bob moved to thr Treasure Coast in 1985 from Athol, Massachusetts. Bob was a building official for the City of Port St. Lucie. He is survived by his wife Linda; children Robin, April, Bobby, Wendy, Dustin, and Julie; and 13 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm, with a service at 5 pm, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home, 7951 South US Highway 1, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952. Burial will be at 10 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at White City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 1, 2019