Resources
Robert Charles "Bob" Wicina

Robert Charles "Bob" Wicina Obituary
Robert Wicina

Palm City - Robert "Bob" Charles Wicina, 78, of Palm City, Florida passed away April 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ames, Nebraska, and had been a resident of Palm City for 18 years, having relocated from Stilwell, Kansas.

Bob was a Registered Professional Engineer, and had a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska. His career spanned decades as an engineer at several power plants before retirement. He started out as a nuclear test engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi. He then went on to become First Plant Manager at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station during construction, start up, and initial operation, eventually being promoted to Senior Reactor Operator.

Subsequent to his duties as plant manager, he was manager of engineering at Omaha Public Power District, and then went to Black and Veatch.

He was recognized as Engineer of the Year 2 years in a row and was a member of American Society of Mechanical Engineers and National Society of Professional Engineers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Wicina of Palm City; daughter, Dr. Genon Wicina and her husband Michael Burvenich of Palm City; and 2 grandchildren, Sophia Burvenich and Samantha Burvenich. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Wicina and a sister, Donna Bowsman.

Services will be held at a later date. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 21 to May 24, 2020
