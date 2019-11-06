|
|
Robert "Bob" Christian Klein
Stuart - Robert "Bob" Christian Klein, age 93, passed away peacefully this weekend in Stuart, FL. He was born in 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to his parents Edwin and Elizabeth Klein.
Bob led a remarkable life. Upon graduation from high school he joined the Army during World War II and at only 17 he was promoted to Staff Sergeant. After the war, Bob attended Michigan State University and was Student Body President for three years. An active member of Beta Theta Pi, he was admired for both his fun-loving ways and sage advice. He always cherished the years spent at MSU and cheered on his Spartans in basketball and football.
After college graduation Bob went to work with General Motors, but truly excelled when he joined IBM as a Sales Manager. He garnered praise and promotions, but took the most pride in the people he hired and developed. After 30 years, Bob retired and went onto his next venture, Real Estate where he developed, managed and operated a variety of properties. A true friend, Bob was always interested in helping people, especially children. He was known for his generosity, kindness, spirit and his involvement in local activities including coaching football, supporting Martin County High School teams and giving investment advice over donuts. He was the King of Stuart holding court in whatever establishment he occupied. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of those that survive him including his loving wife and best friend of 46 years, Sandra Klein, his children Lisa Spears and Chris Klein of Stuart, FL, Robbie and his wife Kendal Klein of Alpharetta, GA, and grandchildren Josh and Zak Hascall and Callie and Caurie Klein. Bob was preceded in death by parents and his big brother, Russell Klein.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City with funeral services for Bob to begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Christian service officiated by friend and Minister Diana Raysor. Committal services will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park with Military Honors.
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be given if desired to your organization of choice.Robert Christian
www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019