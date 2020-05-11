Services
Palm City - Robert David Tyndall, Sr., 93, of Grand Oaks in Palm City, FL, passed away on May 4, 2020, in Stuart, FL. Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia, son, Robert Tyndall, Jr., daughters, Kathleen Roberts (Hobe Sound, FL), Janis Maderik, and Virginia Lee Jordan, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He had an abiding faith in the Grace of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, FL. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -