Robert Deane Cardin
Fort Pierce - Robert Deane Cardin, 59 passed away October 18, 2019 in Hobe Sound, Florida.
Robert was born on August 31, 1960 in Fort Pierce, Florida to Jimmy Cardin and Nancy (Case) Cardin.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida where he learned to fish and dive which later became his occupation in life.
Robert is survived by his sons, Jimmy Robert (Mandy) Cardin of Vero Beach and Cody Deane Cardin of Saint Petersburg; Grandchildren, Shayna and Shelby Cardin of Vero Beach; Mother, Nancy Cardin Williams of Fort Pierce; Sister, Laraine Cardin of Lakeland; Brother, Duke Williams of Fort Pierce; Nephew, Jake Williams of Vero Beach; Girlfriend, Victoria Spinelli of Hobe Sound.
There will be a Celebration of Robert's Life held at Haisley Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Rd. in Fort Pierce, Florida 34947 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019