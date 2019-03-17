|
Robert "Chris" Denman
Fort Pierce, FL
Chris Denman was an avid golfer, revered plumber, go-to handyman, forever "putzer," and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother whose enormous heart gave out well before his mind did on Sunday, March 10th in Fort Pierce, Florida. The son of Katherine and James Howard Denman, Chris was born and raised in Summit, New Jersey before moving to Jensen Beach, Florida in the early 70's to escape the cold winters and to enjoy the beautiful ladies found along the Florida beaches. He began work as a plumber and found himself working on South Hutchison Island in Fort Pierce. On his way to work one day, he decided to stop by a local deli where he locked eyes with his soon-to-be wife, Fran (or "Smiley" on certain occasions). Chris leaves behind his wife, two children, Sean and Katie (aka "Mouse"), brothers and sisters, and countless others who loved him for his strong personality and generous nature. He had gorgeous blue eyes and beautiful salt and pepper hair "that all the ladies loved." Anyone that knew Chris knew he never took one day for granted. He lived each day to the fullest, famously saying "you only go around one time." He loved and cherished his family deeply, enjoyed playing golf with his wife, kids, sisters, and friends, having a "toddy for the body," and listening to music while looking out over the water. He was larger than life to many and loved fiercely by his family. The world will be a sadder place without him.
In true Chris fashion, we will be throwing a party to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 13th from 5 to 8pm at the Gator Trace Country Club in Fort Pierce, Florida. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the .
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019