Robert E. Carney
Miami, FL
Robert E. Carney, 70; born in Miami, Florida, passed away on May 23rd in Maryville, Tennessee, after a long battle with Agent Orange related cancer.
A proud husband, father, grandfather, Marine, and friend to many; he is survived by his wife Donna Carney, daughter Amanda Archer, granddaughter Grace Espinoza, sister Lois Whitehead, niece Laura Molina, beloved family Oscar Valdes, Jose Molina, Robert Molina, Pedro Espinoza, several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A proud Marine who never gave up.
Private ceremony and scattering of ashes to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blount Memorial Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on May 29, 2019