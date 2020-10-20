1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Purcell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. "Bob" Purcell

Vero Beach - January 5, 1930 - October 12, 2020

Bob was born on the South Side of Chicago, an identical twin to William "Bill" Purcell. He attended St. Bride Catholic School, De La Salle High School, and Loras College in Dubuque, IA.

After college, Bob joined the US Navy, and served as a Sea Bee (Construction Battalion Engineer) on Midway Island during the Korean War. Upon leaving the service, Bob joined the Chicago Police Department, starting what would become a 28-year career in law enforcement.

In February of 1956, he married the late Joyce Doherty, and they settled in on the South Side of Chicago, eventually ending up as active members of St. Cajetan parish in the Beverly neighborhood. They had three children: Jayne, Philip, and Amy. In 1986, he retired as a Detective Sergeant, having twice been decorated for bravery in the line of duty.

He enjoyed his retirement by continuing to work at a number of auto auctions in the Chicago area, and he and Joyce kept themselves busy by splitting their time between Chicago and Florida, where the family vacationed regularly as their children were growing up.

Bob & Joyce settled permanently in Vero Beach, Florida in 2009, and cherished the chance to spend quality time with their grandchildren. He was a regular fixture at lacrosse, basketball, and soccer matches whenever his grandkids were involved, and never missed a breakfast at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant.

He was devastated at the loss of Joyce in 2017, but was grateful that she was at peace. He kept up his routines, and enjoyed every moment with his family right up until his health declined in late September.

Bob is survived by his loving daughters Jayne Purcell and Amy (Sean) Casey, his son Philip (Betty) Purcell, his grandchildren Brandon (Katie) Purcell, Mazie (Mike) Regan, Jack Purcell, and Owen, Declan and Jack Casey. He also leaves two great-grandchildren Mary Clare and Addison Purcell.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents late Raymond and Margaret (Gallagher) Purcell, by his brothers Ray Jr., Jim, and Tom, and his sister Anne (Dan) O'Connell. His twin brother Bill passed away in Chicago less than 72 hours after Bob.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday October 22nd at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday October 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) are appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved