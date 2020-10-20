Robert E. "Bob" Purcell
Vero Beach - January 5, 1930 - October 12, 2020
Bob was born on the South Side of Chicago, an identical twin to William "Bill" Purcell. He attended St. Bride Catholic School, De La Salle High School, and Loras College in Dubuque, IA.
After college, Bob joined the US Navy, and served as a Sea Bee (Construction Battalion Engineer) on Midway Island during the Korean War. Upon leaving the service, Bob joined the Chicago Police Department, starting what would become a 28-year career in law enforcement.
In February of 1956, he married the late Joyce Doherty, and they settled in on the South Side of Chicago, eventually ending up as active members of St. Cajetan parish in the Beverly neighborhood. They had three children: Jayne, Philip, and Amy. In 1986, he retired as a Detective Sergeant, having twice been decorated for bravery in the line of duty.
He enjoyed his retirement by continuing to work at a number of auto auctions in the Chicago area, and he and Joyce kept themselves busy by splitting their time between Chicago and Florida, where the family vacationed regularly as their children were growing up.
Bob & Joyce settled permanently in Vero Beach, Florida in 2009, and cherished the chance to spend quality time with their grandchildren. He was a regular fixture at lacrosse, basketball, and soccer matches whenever his grandkids were involved, and never missed a breakfast at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant.
He was devastated at the loss of Joyce in 2017, but was grateful that she was at peace. He kept up his routines, and enjoyed every moment with his family right up until his health declined in late September.
Bob is survived by his loving daughters Jayne Purcell and Amy (Sean) Casey, his son Philip (Betty) Purcell, his grandchildren Brandon (Katie) Purcell, Mazie (Mike) Regan, Jack Purcell, and Owen, Declan and Jack Casey. He also leaves two great-grandchildren Mary Clare and Addison Purcell.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents late Raymond and Margaret (Gallagher) Purcell, by his brothers Ray Jr., Jim, and Tom, and his sister Anne (Dan) O'Connell. His twin brother Bill passed away in Chicago less than 72 hours after Bob.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday October 22nd at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday October 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org
) or the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) are appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.
