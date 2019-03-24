|
|
Robert "Bob" E. Watkins
Palm City, FL
Robert "Bob" Watkins, 88, of Palm City, Florida, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on March 10, 2019. He was born in Queens, Long Island, New York. Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, graduated from the M.I.T. Sloan School of Management, and worked at Grumman Aerospace as the Lunar Module Support Director at Cape Kennedy, Florida during the Apollo missions. Relocating to New York, he became a Vice President for Grumman. In later years he served as the General Manager of the Grumman Stuart plant for 10 years, prior to retiring in 1992 after 38 years. He was very active in several local civic organizations. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mariann, three children; Bob (Aileen) Watkins, Jeff Watkins and Dianne (Joe) Yezek, and proud grandfather of three grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care of Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and mass at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com where further details will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA of the Treasure Coast.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019