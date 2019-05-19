Robert Earl Watson



Port Saint Lucie, FL



Robert Earl Watson, 85 of Port Saint Lucie, passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Earl Watson and Marie Bantle and grew up in Murrysville, PA. He graduated with a Bachelors of Industrial Design from Carnegie Mellon University and moved to Dearborn Michigan to work as an Automobile Designer. He also worked for Olsonite Corporation many years as head of their design department and retired from United Technologies.



Robert and Shirley raised their two boys on Green Lake in West Bloomfield, Michigan along with Grand Parents Arthur and Hilma Page, fishing, swimming, sailing, ice boating, wind surfing and ice skating. He enjoyed boating and belonged to the Port Saint Lucie Art League and the Port Saint Lucie Yacht Club.



Robert is Survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Watson, children Reid Watson and Ward Watson, grandchild Scott Watson of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Watson and sister Carol Haggarty. Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019