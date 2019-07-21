|
Robert Edgar White
Vero Beach - Robert Edgar White of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family. A celebration of life service will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach at 11:00 AM on July 23rd. The burial will follow soon after at the Vero Beach Cemetery. Bob was born November 4, 1930 in London, England to Charles and Grace White. In 1938 he moved with his family back to the U.S. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1952 and enlisted in the Air Force to serve during the Korean War as Lieutenant. On December 3, 1960, he married Suzanne Steele until her passing in 2010. Bob remarried in 2011 to Barbara Ruth. He was employed with AT&T until he retired in 1988. Bob also held elected office for multiple terms on the Harding Township Committee in New Jersey. Bob was an avid member of the Vero Beach Power Squadron and Yacht Club. He spent much of his post retirement life traveling all over the world. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his son, Robert Steele White and his wife Maeve, his daughter Suzanne Carol White-Messina and her husband Joseph Messina, four granddaughters, Jacquelyn, Shannon, Megan and Carly and grandson, Christopher. He is also survived by his wife of 8 years Barbara Ruth White and her son Richard and daughter Michelle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019