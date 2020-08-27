1/1
Robert Edmiston
1938 - 2020
Robert Edmiston

VERO BEACH - Robert Radford Edmiston, of Vero Beach, FL and Southport, CT, was born on February 1, 1938 and raised in Bay Shore, NY. Mr. Edmiston passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's disease on August 22, 2020 at the age of 82.

He began his career in finance at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York where he remained for two years before joining Kuhn, Loeb & Co. His career on Wall Street spanned 42 years, years that he spent at Kuhn, Loeb & Co. as it merged with other investment banking firms, ultimately becoming Lehman Brothers.

As the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Southside Hospital, Bay Shore, NY, a position he held for 10 years, he ensured that the hospital was financially secure enough to provide health care services to the community. In Southport, CT, he served on the board of the Sasquanaug Association for many years, an association founded in 1887 that works to preserve the historic character of Southport. He was also a member of the Pequot Yacht Club, The Country Club of Fairfield and Trinity Church Southport and a former member of Southward Ho Country Club on Long Island.

Mr. Edmiston earned a BA in Economics from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, and an MBA from New York University.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy, sister Holly (Dick Gosman), his three children, Rob (Gabrielle), Susan (Catherine) and John, his four grandchildren, Laura (Daniel), Diana, Brooks and Graham and two great grandchildren, Adeline and Finn. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com








Published in TC Palm from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
