Robert Edwin Voelker Obituary
Robert Edwin Voelker

ROBERT EDWIN VOELKER of Stuart, Florida went home to God in the last week of April, 2020, peacefully in the care of hospice at age 92. He is survived by his wife, Ginny, sons Robert (Sandra) and William, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; pre-deceased by his parents, first wife Marilyn (1984) and second wife Delores (2003), brothers Norman and Martin, nephew David, and niece Sandra. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in June 1927, he was active in his church from youth to old age, a member of Concordia Lutheran, then Holy Cross Lutheran, a founding member of Praise Lutheran, congregations in Fort Wayne, and most recently of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Stuart. He especially enjoyed singing as a soloist, in choirs such as Stuart's RSVP singers, and to worship Jesus Christ his Savior. He served in the Navy in WWII, was retired from Aid Association for Lutherans, and avidly volunteered with the Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees. Memorial services are pending.
Published in the TC Palm from May 4 to May 6, 2020
