Robert Eugene Seaborn
Robert Eugene Seaborn

West Palm Beach - 76 died August 11, 2020 at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. He was born in Panama City later moving to Lakeland and then resided in Fort Pierce for over 30 years. He served in the Marine Corps from 1962-1968 (Once a Marine, always a Marine).

Before retiring he had worked for St. Lucie County Mosquito Control.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years Judy Booth Seaborn; son Robert Eugene Seaborn II (Edie); son Ottis Seaborn (Virginia); daughter Melisa Smith (Richard); daughter Ashlee Jacobson (Mark); brother Tony Seaborn (Teressa) and Brother Larry Seaborn; 9 grandchildren: Ashley Cason, Robert Eugene Seaborn III, Jeffrey Wyatt Seaborn, Taylor Marie Seaborn, Braxton Tyler Rafa, Melannie Elizabeth Smith, Phaith Mekenzie Smith, Damian Allen Smith and Andrew Krueger (Erin); and 5 great grand children: Presley Cason, Phoenix Kaidel, Broden Rafa, Lana Rafa and Landon Krueger. He is preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Lynn Krueger, sisters Peggy Seaborn, Sherry Seaborn, Sandy McAdams and Sheila McAdams.

A military service will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
