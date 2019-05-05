|
|
Robert F. Bangert
Fort Pierce, FL
Robert F. Bangert, age 98, of Fort Pierce, Florida died peacefully at home on April 15th. He was born in North Arlington, N.J. and moved to Florida from Cazenovia,NY in 1976. Mr. Bangert was in the wholesale lumber business for over 50 years. In 1964 he started "Bangert Sales Company". He retired from Marquette Lumber Co. in Vero Beach in 1989. He received his B.S. degree from Syracuse University, College of Forestry, in 1947. He served in the Army Infantry as a rifle platoon leader from 1943 to 1946 and saw action in the European Theatre and received a battlefield promotion, a bronze star, and a Purple Heart. He was with the 8th Infantry Division from the time they landed at Omaha Beach to the end of the war in Europe Bob was a member of the Copestone Masonic Lodge in New Jersey. He served as President for 1 term and Secretary for 6 years of the New York State Lumber Salesmen's Association. He also served as Supervisor of the Town of Nelson, N.Y. and as a County Legislator in Madison County, N.Y. He was an avid environmentalist and served as President of the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie Co., FL and also worked with the St. Lucie Waterfront Council. He served on the County Environmental Advisory Board, the FL/IFAS Advisory Board and was an activist for environmental issues around the State. Bob also served on the St. Lucie County Board of Adjustment from 1996 to 2013 and published a newsletter for Holiday Pines HOA for 6 years and served as its Chairman of their board for 1 year. Surviving are his loving wife, Frances, of 75 years, 4 daughters, Julie (Fred) Gray of Albuquerque, NM, Barbara (Kevin) White of King Ferry, NY, Amy (James) Curry of Estes Park, CO, and Laurie Omans of Cazenovia, NY. 5 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie Co http://www.conservationallianceslc.org/ , VNA or Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019