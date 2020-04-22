|
Robert F. McCabe
Vero Beach - Renowned collector of books, bow ties, and new best friends, Robert Frederick McCabe died peacefully April 21, 2020 following a valiant battle with Amyloidosis of the heart. Cheerful and full of jokes, even during the darkest days, Bob spent his final moments at home with his beloved wife, Eleonora Wahlstrom McCabe, and his loyal four-legged companions, Mollie and Brandi.
Born on August 15, 1939 in Ogdensburg, New York, Bob was the youngest son of a hardworking couple, Mary and Rolfe McCabe. Born prematurely, his mother shielded him from traditional team sports as a child. This compelled Bob to harness his quick wit and outgoing personality to win over friends and teachers. These interpersonal skills lasted a lifetime.
Bob attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. His summers were spent working at the famous Thousand Islands Club located on the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York. Serving in almost every possible position, from desk clerk to golf caddie to reservation manager, Bob honed his people skills with the famous and not so famous guests drawn annually to the resort.
It was there he impressed financier Milton Weir, the first president of Arvida Corporation, a South Florida land development group. In 1967, Mr. Weir enticed Bob to Florida with a job running public relations for Boca Raton National Bank. Bob never looked back.
Bob parlayed his banking experience into a career in mergers and acquisitions and underwriting. Eventually he moved into investment banking and venture capitalism. His most successful endeavor was as Chairman of the Board of Gulfstream Media Group, publisher of Gold Coast magazine and one of Florida's longest-running, city-regional publishing companies.
In 1984, fate intervened once again in Bob's life. On a blind date in Vero Beach, Florida he met his soulmate and future wife, Eleonora. Shortly after this life-changing encounter, Bob relocated to Vero Beach to be near Ellie and they married nine months later.
For 35 years, Bob and Ellie lived a life filled with friends, family, and philanthropy. While Vero Beach remained home base, for 12 years they enjoyed summers in Saratoga Springs, New York at their cherished estate, Tara by the Lake. Tara became the site of Bob's inaugural annual 50th birthday party. He was blessed to celebrate the anniversary of his 50th birthday for 30 years straight. When not traveling the world, Bob was often by Ellie's side supporting one of their many favorite charities through The Robert F. and Eleonora W. McCabe Foundation, for which he served as Vice President.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Rolf, brothers Michael and Donald, stepson Roy Johnson, and stepdaughter Lois Hughes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Barry (Rebecca) of Atlanta, GA and Brett (Laura) of The Woodlands, TX, and a stepson, Bruce (Patti) of Rye, NH. He is also survived by five grandchildren Cormac, Cooper, Megan, Colin and Carson and two step-grandchildren Rebecca and Justin.
He was a member of the John's Island Club and Bent Pine Golf Club in Vero Beach and the Metropolitan Club of New York. He was formerly a member of the 100 Club of South Palm Beach County, Saratoga Golf and Polo Club and Saratoga Reading Room.
Because of his financial and philanthropic background, Bob was often asked by nonprofit organizations for guidance. He was a director of the Environmental Learning Center Foundation, the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County Foundation and President of the Franklin Society. He was previously the Chairman of the Board of Regents of Marymount College, founder and director of the Bankers' Club of Boca Raton, National Director of the Syracuse University Alumni Association and President of the Society of Ireland of Florida. He is also a previous trustee of the Elizabeth Faulk Foundation and Florida Atlantic University Foundation.
One of Bob's favorite hobbies was meeting new friends. His generosity of spirit, love and humor has left a permanent mark etched on the hearts of people far and wide. They will remember him most for his famous one-liners, known as Bob-isms. Among the many favorites are "God takes care of fools, drunks and Irishmen and I've been all three" and "I have never been drunk, but on occasion I have been over-served!"
Considered by many as the world's best people chemist, Bob found joy in making people smile with a slightly indelicate joke or double-entendre. He was the self-described Patron Saint of the Service Industry, swift and generous with tips of money and sound advice. Many turned to Bob as a trusted mentor in search of wisdom about life and business and he never hesitated to help a new best friend.
Bob would love nothing more than to be remembered by friends and family as SOB - Sweet Ol' Bob. Although he is not one for regrets, he always lamented being denied a vanity license plate by the State of Florida bearing his well-known moniker.
Raised Roman Catholic, although occasionally describing himself as a "Roaming Catholic," Bob's life will be celebrated by family and friends at a later date. The family extends its deepest gratitude for the care provided by VNA Hospice of Indian River County in Bob's final days and for the support of Melissa Blizman, a faithful employee and friend to Bob and Ellie for over 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorial contributions be made to his two favorite charities: The Frederic Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or The Antique Boat Museum, 750 Mary Street, Clayton, NY 13624.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.comRobertF. McCabeVero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020