Robert F. Nichol
Vero Beach - Robert (Bob) Francis Nichol, 88 of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on September 26th, 2020 of heart complications after a long illness.
Robert was born on October 4, 1931. Bob was raised in Brown City Mi. with Milo and Bertha Nichol.
Robert married Carol J. Suisse on July 14th, 1956. Wife, Carol Nichol (predeceased). He was a devoted husband and father and together they had 7 children: Douglas (predeceased), Lisa, Tim, Dina, Amy, Gregory, and Eric.
He had 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Bob served in the Navy, during the Korean War.
He was an avid gardener, loved landscaping, socializing and being outdoors.
He moved his family to Ohio in 1957, then to NJ in 1972 for a job offer, and accepted another job in Florida in 1986, where he retired in 1996. "Forever in our Heart".
Any donations on Robert's behalf, please send to Wounded Warrior Project
; WoundedWarriorProject.org
or the Disabled Veterans Administration; DAV.org
.
There are many easy, nonprofit ways to give on these sites.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
.