Robert (Bob) G. Herlich of Vero Beach, Florida passed February 11, 2020, at VNA Hospice House at the age of 74.
A graduate of Vero Beach High School, Bob became a Quality Control Inspector with Grummin Aircraft until retirement. He is predeceased by his sister Joan Gayle Herlich and parents, George and Edna Mae Herlich.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 19th from 2:30 to 3 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home followed by a service. Burial will take place at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, N.J. at a later date.Robert (Bob)G. HerlichVero Beach
