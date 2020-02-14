Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Herlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. (Bob) Herlich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. (Bob) Herlich Obituary
Robert (Bob) G. Herlich of Vero Beach, Florida passed February 11, 2020, at VNA Hospice House at the age of 74.

A graduate of Vero Beach High School, Bob became a Quality Control Inspector with Grummin Aircraft until retirement. He is predeceased by his sister Joan Gayle Herlich and parents, George and Edna Mae Herlich.

A gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 19th from 2:30 to 3 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home followed by a service. Burial will take place at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, N.J. at a later date.Robert (Bob)G. HerlichVero Beach

www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -