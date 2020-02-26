|
Robert H. Coy
Robert H. Coy, 83 led a very interesting, productive, exciting and fulfilling life. He was a devoted father, husband and businessman who accomplished much good for the Martin County community. He had been a resident of Martin County for 61 years. He was in the Marines. He was a daredevil wing walker/ sky diver. He hired on as a Sky Diver on our family owned carnival Deggeller Amusement Co. Where he met and married his wife Carolyn in 1960. In their first successful venture, they became owner/operators in amusement rides in conjunction with Deggeller Amusement Co. As their children grew to school age he and Carolyn opened Coy & Deggeller Construction along with his sister in-law and brother in-law Evelyn & Irvin Deggeller. He also was a founding member of His Place a drug & alcohol free environment residence located in Stuart. He then opened Self Defense Inc. with Bud Verporter a large gun & archery store. He was heavily involved with The Barn Theater for a number of years by acting, producing and being a board member. He was a Mason with Masonic Acacia Lodge #163 for over 50 years. He was on numerous board of directors for many years in the community. In his later years he joined the Cocoanut Point Yacht club where he was a very active member and Past Commodore. After Carolyn passed in 2004 he found the second love of his life Phyllis Bevis with whom he traveled the world with for 15 years.
Survivors include Phyllis Bevis of Stuart. Sister Barbara Willard. Son J Steven Coy of Jensen Beach. Daughter in-law Traicy Michaels and son Damien. Grandsons Steven, Robert and Thomas Coy. Faithful dog Sir Winston.
He was predeceased by wife Carolyn of 44 yrs. and son Christopher.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church in North River Shores 1715 NW Pine Lake Dr, Stuart, FL 34994. In lieu of flower please make any contributions to Acacia Lodge #163 of Stuart.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020