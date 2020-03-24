|
Robert H. Grundy
Stuart - Robert H. Grundy passed away March 17th, 2020. "Bob" was a gentleman and a scholar. He was witty and loyal and a man with some regret. He loved his 2 children, Jenny and Robby way more than they know and he always regretted the relationship he did not have with them. After a career in advertising in the Northeast. Bob moved to Florida and became a health insurance agent for Fiorella Insurance, where he worked for nearly 20 years. He left behind many friends there like Mary, Ernie, Nicholas, Dennise, Evey, Dave, Cory and Steph. He would often be seen at their kids sporting events or around a table celebrating a special event. He will forever be missed. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020