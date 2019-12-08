|
Robert H. Nicholas
Stuart - Robert H. Nicholas, 98, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his residence in Stuart, FL.
He was born in Palmerton, PA, and was a 1938 graduate of Union High School in Union, NJ.
He was a pilot in the US Army Air Corps in World War II and the US Air Force in the Korean conflict. During World War II, he was one of the famed "Hump" pilots, who flew supplies from India to China. A vignette of one of his experiences was chronicled in the book, "Pilots in Peril", on the Hump pilots. After the war, he transitioned to a career in air freight sales and management, initially with the Flying Tiger Line, and later with several air freight forwarders.
Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stuart and the Men's Golf Association at the Monterey Yacht and Country Club. He was also a past President of the Board of Directors of MYCC.
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew W. and Ruth L. Nicholas, his brother, Philip, and his wife of 69 years, Claire B. Nicholas.
He is survived by sons and daughters-n-law, Robert B. and Frances E. Nicholas of Corryton, TN and Gilbert A. and Marissa C. Nicholas of Boynton Beach, FL. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Desiree, Ariana and Christopher, a great-grandson, Cameron, and a special friend and companion, Marie Kittel.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, www.treaurehealth.org
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Stuart, FL.
